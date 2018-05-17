Senior Center News

Book discussion

Michael Bellacosa will lead a discussion of Reckless Endangerment: How Outsized Ambition, Greed, and Corruption Created the Worst Financial Crisis of Our Time by Gretchen Morgenson and Joshua Rosner on Tuesday, May 22, at 11.

Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times business reporter Gretchen Morgenson and housing finance expert Joshua Rosner provide one of the best explanations of the causes of the 2008 financial crisis. With facts and data from previously untapped sources as well as Rosner’s original research, this accessible analysis takes the reader behind the curtain at mortgage-finance behemoth Fannie Mae as well as the Federal Reserve, HUD, Congress, two presidents, and some of the biggest players on Wall Street.

Lunch ($3) at noon served in the café; reservations, 203-834-6240.

Essential spring cleaning

Denise O’Hearn of Vibrant Moves will instruct you in the benefits and uses of essential oils to uplift, detoxify, energize, and cleanse your mind, body and home. During each workshop you will create different products you can use to support your body and mind and naturally clean your home. Each class meets on a Wednesday from 11:30 to 1.

May 23 — Create four rollers with fragrances for different areas of your life: balance and calm, daily immune support, discomfort and tension, and energy and focus.

June 13 — Create an all-purpose countertop spray, window cleaner, all natural soft scrub, and foaming hand soap.

Each workshop includes all materials. Fee: $30 per person for each workshop. Register at [email protected] or 203-210-5780.

Plant walk

Stay at Home in Wilton invites you to the Schenck’s Island Plant Walk on Thursday, May 24, at 10. Conservationist/botanist Donna Merrill will talk about the variety of plants and vegetation found there. Free. Walkers meet at Schenck’s Island. An optional lunch will follow. Reservations recommended: 203-762-2600.

Tennis tips

Peter Engstrom, a USPTA certified teaching professional, will present a classroom program on singles and doubles play on Friday, May 25, from 11 to noon in the technology room. Using three-dimensional visual aids, he will review fundamental tactics and tips aimed at helping players win more points and have more fun.

Among the topics to be covered are how to intimidate your opponents, serving with confidence, the power of the lob, when and how to “poach,” playing the net, court position and movement, offensive players’ responsibilities, defensive players’ responsibilities, bringing out the best in your doubles partner, and tennis etiquette.

All participants will be offered a free, one-hour, on-court lesson on the stroke of their choice. This will be scheduled during the last week of May or the first week of June.

All you need is an interest in tennis and a sense of humor. No equipment necessary. Fee: $5. Call to register at 203-834-6240.

Coming events

Friday, May 18, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 10, Jewelry Workshop with Viola Galetta; 11 to 2, Free Senior Swim at the Y; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge with Mike Hess.

Monday, May 21, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 1, Encore Bridge.

Tuesday, May 22, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Erickkson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11, Book Discussion with Michael Bellacosa; 12, Lunch; 12:30 to 2, Blood Pressure Screening at Village Market; 12:30, Chinese Mah Jongg with Kay Chann; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting; 5:30, “Strokes: The Basics” at Bridges by EPOCH, 123 Richards Avenue, Norwalk.

Wednesday, May 23, 9:30, Sewing at Ogden House; 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10, Comstock Writers with Magdalene Livesey; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 11:30, Essential Oils Workshop with Denise O’Hearn; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, May 24, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 10, Schenck’s Island Plant Walk with Stay at Home; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.