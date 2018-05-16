Weather postpones most Wilton games to Thursday

The rainy weather has caused Wilton High School to postpone multiple athletic events scheduled for today to Thursday.

The WHS baseball team’s game at Fairfield Ludlowe will be played tomorrow at 4:30, following the completion of the Warriors’ game vs. Norwalk, which was suspended after six innings on Tuesday with the score tied 4-4.

The Warriors will qualify for the FCIAC playoffs if it can win both games.

The Wilton girls tennis team’s FCIAC quarterfinal match at New Canaan will be played tomorrow at 4:30.

The WHS softball team’s game vs. Ludlowe has been moved to Thursday at 4:15.

The Wilton boys golf team’s match at Ridgefield has also been postponed to tomorrow.

The varsity boys lacrosse team’s home game vs. Norwalk at 4:30 is still on.

