Girls lacrosse: Wilton to host FCIAC quarterfinal game Friday

The Wilton High girls lacrosse team will open the FCIAC playoffs on Friday with a quarterfinal game at home (6 p.m.) against Fairfield Warde.

The third-seeded Warriors finished the regular season at 11-4 overall and 9-2 in the FCIAC.

Warde, the sixth seed, enters the game with a record of 11-5 overall and 5-5 in the FCIAC. Wilton won the regular-season meeting 12-2 on April 19.

The winner will move to the FCIAC semifinals on Monday at Norwalk High School against the winner of the game between second-seeded New Canaan and seventh-seeded Fairfield Ludlowe.

The Warriors closed out the regular season on Monday with a 21-2 win at Stamford.

Paisley Eagan tallied four goals and three assists and Eva Greco had three goals and three assists in the win, while Taylor Lamantia also scored three times to go with one assist.

Wilton got two goals each from Chess Cawley, Julia Bonnist, Olivia Roman and Julia Skillin, and one goal each from Zoe Lash, Sophia Sudano and Olivia Gladstein.

Megan Lynch had five assists and Sudano two assists, with one each from Cawley and Skillin.

Eagan won five draw controls and Carly Sullivan had two draw controls, with one each by Greco, Roman and Skillin.

Meghan Lane and Gladstein each had an interception, while Anna Sherman had two caused turnovers. Getting one caused turnover each were Lash, Molly Ward, Roman, Sudano and Gladstein.

Splitting time in goal were Paige Brown (three saves), Bridgette Wall and Phoebe Beshlian (one save).