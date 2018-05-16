Wilton dodges storm bullet

Wilton dodged a bullet when it came to the fierce thunder and wind storms that briefly tore through Connecticut during rush hour May 15.

By 9:39 a.m., only two electric customers were reported out of service in Wilton by Eversource.

Also by that time, all three of the roads that were closed the night before due to fallen trees were reopened, according to police Lt. David Hartman. They were Grumman Hill Road by Dirksen Drive, Belden Hill Road by Old Huckleberry Road and Millstone Road by Spectacle Lane.

Schools are open.

“We’re doing alright. We didn’t get the brunt of it like other towns,” Hartman said.

Statewide, 86,684 Eversource customers were out of power at 9:29 a.m., representing 7% of the company’s customers in Connecticut.