Split results for Wilton track teams in final dual meet

The Wilton High track and field teams traveled to Trumbull for a dual meet against St. Joseph on Monday, with split results.

The Wilton girls (8-2) pulled out a 73-71 win. The Warriors outscored St. Joseph in the non-hurdling running events, 47-7, but the Cadets outscored Wilton 18-0 in the hurdles and 41-21 in the field events.

The Wilton boys (1-8) lost a narrow result, 76-69, as Wilton’s domination in the running events was offset by a 25-1 edge for the Cadets in the throws.

Next up for the Wilton teams are the FCIAC championships on Monday (1:30) at Southern Connecticut State University.

Girls

Wilton 73, St. Joseph 71

Leading the way for the Wilton girls was Morgan McCormick, who won both the 1600 meters (5:13.87) and 3200 meters (11:00.47).

Andreen Reid was first in the 200 (27.36) and Dillon Loud was first in the 400 (1:04.16).

Emily Welch was first in the 800 (2:33.55) and second in the 1600 (5:44.74).

Covadonga Perez Pelaez won the shot put (30’2.5”) and took second in the discus (84’5”), and Anna Rava finished first in the pole vault (8’6”).

Claudia Nanez took second in the 200 (28.09) and third in the 100 (14.2), while Tatum Kelly placed second in the 100 (14.06). Bianca Reuter was second in the 400 (1:04.5).

In the 800 meters, Lilly Kealy was second (2:36.46) and Margaret Fiesel was third (2:38.48). Peyton Gildersleeve placed third in the 1600 (5:48.51) while in the 3200 Megan McNamara was second (13:22.77) and Hannah Bracken third (13:37.68).

Lucia Lampard was second in the shot put (27’2”) and Hope Ullman placed third in both the discus (83’3”) and the javelin (69’5”).

In the high jump, Sarah Allen and Kiri Clancy tied for third (4’2”).

Reid took third in the long jump (15’5”) and Lacey Eller was third in the triple jump (32’3”).

For St. Joseph, Nia Christie won both the 100m hurdles (16.61) and 300m hurdles (51.84) and Olivia Johnson was first in both the long jump (17’5”) and triple jump (36’3”). Hailey Vechiarelli was first in the 100 (13.73).

Marie Rodriguez was first in the discus (88’1”) and Christina Biasetti took first in the javelin (84’10”), while Nia Christie won the high jump (4’6”).

Boys

St. Joseph 76, Wilton 69

In the boys meet, Chris Colbert was first in both the 200 meters (22.7) and 400 meters (50.16), while Flynn Crowther was first in both the 1600 (5:17.81) and 3200 (11:50.99).

Devan Flores won the triple jump with an effort of 26’7”. James Sweeney took first in the 800 (2:11.29), and Tyler Daher was first in the pole vault (9’0”) and third in the 200 (23.72).

Wooder Thoby finished second in the 100 (12.06), 200 (23.63) and long jump (18’4.5”).

Connor McCabe was second in the 800 (2:25.11) and Luo Long was third (2:33.86).

Edward Rowley was second in the 3200 (13:20.1) and Nolan Graham took third (13:32.59). Cole Stefan was third in the 1600 (5:31.61)

Tyler Kennedy placed second in the 300m hurdles (47.63) and Christian Anastos was third in the 110m hurdles (18.65)

Max Schwartz was third in both the shot put (30’9”) and javelin (106’8”).

Charlie Wendorff was second in the high jump (5’0”), while Nicholas Lin was third in the pole vault (7’6”) and Grant Jones was third in the long jump (17’8”).

For St. Joseph, Michael Zannis was a double winner, taking first in the shot put (40’2”) and discus (106’11″).

Daniel Criscio won the javelin (115’9”), Dharon Greenfield was first in the high jump (5’4”), and Bryan Begley won the long jump (19’9”).

St. Joseph also got wins from Jaden Shirden in the 100 (11.74), Myles Hall in the 110m hurdles (16.16) and Ryan Haack in the 300m hurdles (42.99).