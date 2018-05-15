Girls golf: Wilton shoots best round in loss to Tigers

The Wilton High girls golf team shot a season-low 180 on Tuesday at Silvermine Golf Club but came up four strokes of defeating Ridgefield, which shot a 176.

The round beat the Warriors’ previous best score by 12 strokes, as all four scoring Wilton players carded 47 or lower.

Karli Williams led the way with a 43, and captains Maya Fazio and Sophia Kammerman both shot 45s. Sophomore Madeline Pennino came in with a 47.

Ridgefield’s Alyssa Maiolo earned medalist honors with a 36, followed by Caroline Bunt and Avery Simoneau with 45s and Jenna Hartford with a 50.

Wilton dropped to 2-8 with the loss. Ridgefield is now 8-3.

The Warriors were coming off a 180 to 218 loss to Fairfield Ludlowe on Monday at Smith Richardson.

Scores for Wilton were Fazio (50), Williams (51), Kammerman (58) and GiGi Hill (59).

Phoebe Burtt led Ludlowe (7-2-1) with a 43 to win medalist honors, followed by Katie Chan (44), Catherine Wallace (46) and Juliet Buscher (47).