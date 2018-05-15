Storm stops trains

Trains have been stopped and power is out in some places after strong storms tore through Southwestern Connecticut Tuesday afternoon.

Metro-North tweeted shortly before 6 p.m. that service on all lines was suspended.

“New Haven Line service is currently suspended to ensure customer safety during the course of the thunderstorms in our service area and multiple downed trees. Trains en route will remain at stations until further notice. Customers are advised to avoid Grand Central Terminal,” the tweet read.

In the United Illuminating coverage area, Monroe and Trumbull have been hit hard. More than 2,500 homes and businesses are without power with 92 incidents involving power lines in Monroe, while more than 1,000 homes and businesses are without power as UI responds to 27 incidents in Trumbull.

Another 2,100 are without power in the Eversource section of Monroe.

Ridgefield has more than 1,200 outages, with another 1,600 in the dark in Redding.

Some 20,000 are without electricity in Danbury, Brookfield and Newtown combined.