Kristine Lilly is ambassador

Wilton native Kristine Lilly, a two-time Olympic soccer gold medal winner and two-time World Cup champion, will serve as community wellness ambassador for Steward Health Care.

She will travel nationally to the markets where Boston-based Steward operates and participate in soccer clinics, share her passion for leading an active and healthy lifestyle, and visit with patients and their families at Steward hospitals.

She will speak to women and girls, as well as to the broader public, about her personal experience maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle, sharing lessons and techniques learned over the course of her career.