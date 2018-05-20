Food waste film at Trackside

Wilton Go Green and Trackside Teen Center will present Wasted: A Story About Food Waste, a film, sponsored by Wilton Hardware, Thursday, May 31, at the teen center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The film is from 7 to 8:30, and a question-and-answer session is from 8:30 to 9 with Nick Skaedas of Curbside Compost and Heather Priest of Middlebrook School.

Registration is recommended for the film. Walk-ins are welcome.

There is a separate children’s movie, The Lorax, available for ages 5 and up, but space is limited and is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Reservations are required for The Lorax, and parents must stay on site.

The suggested donation is $5 per person. For additional information, contact Dana Gips, president of Wilton Go Green at [email protected].