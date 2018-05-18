Goodwill opens donation station

Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut opened a new donation station May 14 at 17 Danbury Road.

Donations may be made at the station Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We are thrilled to provide another opportunity to donate items in Fairfield County with the opening of this new donation station in Wilton,” said Vickie Volpano, president of Goodwill of Western & Northern Connecticut.

“When Goodwill grows, so do the opportunities to better the communities we serve. The sales from the donations we receive helps strengthen the job training, employment and support services we offer to individuals across Connecticut.”