Travel talk

The International Committee of the Encore Club welcomed Judy White, back row, fourth from right, and Margaret Sanko, kneeling, third from left, from Wilton Center Travel, who gave a talk on European river cruises on April 18. Their visit, which was well attended by members, was hosted by Gay O’Halloran at her Wilton home, standing, second from left, and Sunila Kapur, kneeling, right. ‘This was a most informative, well-received presentation,’ Kapur said. ‘We appreciate them taking the time to share their knowledge with us.’ — Submitted photo