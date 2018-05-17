Middlebrook musicians to perform in Westport

Seven students from Middlebrook School will join other local middle school musicians in the Westport Community Band’s annual Play with the Community Band concert Friday, May 18, 8 p.m., at Bedford Middle School in Westport.

For the 22nd year, the Westport Band has invited local middle school band directors to nominate young instrumental students to participate in this activity.

Participating Middlebrook musicians are:

Nolan Medalla, oboe;

Melissa Ongley, flute;

Kate Rusin, clarinet;

Aidan Reber, bass clarinet;

Matthew DeFeo, trumpet;

Anderson Campbell, trombone;

Aijalon Gordon, percussion.

These students have rehearsed among themselves and with the Community Band to prepare for the concert that concludes this year’s Play with the Community Band program. The concert is free and open to the public.

Directing the band is Sal LaRusso, who also conducts the WesWinds Ensemble at Wesleyan University and is an instrumental music instructor at Wilton’s Cider Mill School.

Information: westportcommunityband.com