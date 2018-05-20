Seniors will hear joint pain talk

The Wilton-Norwalk chapter of AARP will meet Thursday, May 24, at 12:30, at St. Paul’s on the Green, 60 East Avenue, Norwalk.

Dr. Stuart Novak will give a presentation on joint pain.

At the meeting there will be a collection for the Pet Animal Welfare Society (PAWS). Items needed include cat and dog food, old clean towels and blankets, and paper towels.

A $2 donation will be appreciated. There will be free refreshments and guests are welcome.

The group’s spring luncheon will be on June 14, at 11:30 at Pastime Grill, 59 Seaside Avenue in Norwalk. Tickets will be on sale at Thursday’s meeting.

For more information and to make reservations, call 203-229-0870 or 203-856-2584.