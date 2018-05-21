Laughfest raises money for nursing patients

Friends and supporters of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County gathered on May 5 to “Laugh Out Loud” and raise funds for the agency’s patients.

The benefit at the Westport Woman’s Club raised more than $75,000 for the agency’s patients in need. Highlights included live and silent auctions and entertainment by the stand-up comedians, Lisa Blythe Perlman, Ellen Loyd and Kevin Flynn.

Members of the volunteer benefit committee were Carol Bauer, Missy Dorsey, Ken Edgar, Janice Hess, Judy Higby, Dawn Jeffrey, Janet Karabin, Janet Lebovitz, Laurie Lister, Phyllis Osterman, Jeanne Roberston, Hal Shupack, Roseann Spengler, Carlyn Tiefenthaler and Kathy Winter.

“We are thankful for the friendship and support of so many in the community who share in our mission to bring healing and comfort to the patients and families in our care,” said agency president and CEO, Sharon M. Bradley. “We are tremendously grateful to all our corporate and individual sponsors. We also want to thank our leadership donors, our volunteer benefit committee members, our in-kind donors and everyone who contributed to this very special evening. The funds raised at this event will touch the lives of the many patients in need in our community and we extend our heartfelt thanks.”

A non-profit community organization for more than 100 years, Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County provides professional nursing and support services, senior care management, rehabilitation, health education, community wellness programs and compassionate hospice and palliative care, as well as comfort care, for adults and children in Wilton and throughout Fairfield County. Information: visitingnurse.net.