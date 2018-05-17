Wilton dancers in anniversary show

Rachel Castaldi and Alexandra Magnusson of Wilton will be among the students performing in the Ridgefield School of Dance’s 20th anniversary celebration May 19-20 at East Ridge Middle School.

Presented will be a performance of Madeline, a ballet choreographed by the studio’s artistic director Jessica Boelts of Wilton, based on the children’s classic. The entire ballet school will participate. Also performed will be the Grand Pas Classique from Paquita, and Brand New by the jazz department. Rachel and Alexandra will dance in all three.

The spring show is divided into two performances. The May 19 showcase will include Act I of Madeline, the Paquita Grand Pas Classique and selections from Brand New. The curtain is at 6:45 p.m. The curtain will rise at 1:30 on Sunday, May 20, for the full performance of Madeline, the Grand Pas Classique and all of Brand New.

Tickets may be purchased at theridgefieldschoolofdance.com or at the door. Information: 203-894-5957.