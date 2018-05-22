Stay at Home in Wilton celebrates eight years

Stay at Home in Wilton celebrated its eighth anniversary on May 4 at Ambler Farm. Peter Dodds, president of Stay at Home in Wilton, welcomed close to 100 guests and thanked the founders Anne and Phil Richards and the many volunteers and supporters who have generously contributed to the success of the organization.

Dodds concluded by telling members, “Our lives have been richer for having gotten to know you better over the last year. You are what the organization is all about.”

Stay at Home in Wilton, a nonprofit, volunteer-supported organization offers supporting services to residents who choose to age in place. More than 50 vetted volunteers provide rides, friendly visits, run errands, solve computer problems, move furniture, change light bulbs and help in any way possible.

Stay at Home in Wilton is not just a service organization; for many, it’s a social outlet where members can enjoy the richness of friendships while engaging in many cultural, educational and social activities throughout the year.

For information on membership or volunteer opportunities, please call Janet Johnson, executive coordinator, at 203-762-2600 or visit stayathomeinwilton.org.