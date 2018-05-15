Severe thunderstorms expected this afternoon

The National Weather Service reports the possibility of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, with damaging wind gusts and possibly large hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out as well, the weather service said, mainly north and west of New York City.



In addition, locally heavy rainfall is possible with a small chance for localized flash flooding.

The forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. The high will be near 81 with a southwest wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

Showers and thunderstorms continue tonight until 10. Some of the storms could be severe. The low will be around 59 with calm winds. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.