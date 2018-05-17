Library Lines

Driving strategies enhanced

An AARP Driver Safety Class takes place at the library on Saturday, May 19, from 10 to 2. This class doesn’t involve any on-road or in-class exams but it does provide useful information to people 50 years or older who are experiencing changes in vision, hearing and more. Useful techniques and strategies on how to deal with these new changes that people face as they age are what make this class so important. The program cost is $15 for AARP members; $20 for non-members paid by cash or check only, no credit cards. Registration is required.

Doggy time

Children who are independent readers get to test their skills on gentle therapy dogs in the Tales to Tails program on Saturday, May 19, from 11 to noon. Whether kids are reluctant readers or they love to read, reading out loud helps improve skills and potentially develop a habit of lifelong reading. The Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue (ROAR) pups sit quietly while the children read to them. Children must read independently to participate in this program. There is no program charge; registration is required.

Poets unite

Those who love to write their own poetry now have a built-in audience for people to listen in the CT Poetry Society Workshop on Saturday, May 19, from 2 to 4:30. This small group listens, critiques and values the spoken word of those who choose to participate. An original poem should be brought to the session by each attendee. Free, registration is required.

Donors needed

The American Red Cross is setting up its blood drive at the library on Monday, May 21, from 1 to 6:30. Appointment hours are 1 to 6:15 and can be scheduled by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1.800-733-2767) or by visiting redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins will be accommodated. A positive ID is required at the time of donation.

Weir Farm artist

Sally Bigelow Rydalch is the Weir Farm artist-in-residence who will be holding her exhibition at the library on Monday, May 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The exhibition is co-sponsored by Weir Farm Art Center and Weir Farm National Historic Site and presented by Wilton Library. Free, registration is suggested.

Getting some (temporary) ink

Teens get a chance to sport some arm ink on Tuesday, May 22, with Teen Tattoo Tuesday, from 4 to 5:30. Kids in grades 6 through 12 can swing by the Innovation Station, pick out fun tattoo designs and get the tats sprayed on their arms. The tattoos last for a few days. Free, no registration.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.