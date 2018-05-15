Girls tennis: Warriors top Falcons to nab fifth seed for FCIACs

The Wilton High girls tennis team wrapped up the fifth seed for the upcoming FCIAC tournament with a 5-2 win over Fairfield Ludlowe on Monday at home.

The Warriors finished the FCIAC season with a record of 12-4 (13-4 overall) and will travel to fourth-seeded New Canaan (13-3 FCIAC) on Wednesday in the FCIAC quarterfinals. Ludlowe (11-5) dropped to the sixth seed.

On Monday, Wilton got straight-set wins from Izzy Koziol at first singles, Emma Caldwell at second singles and Alexandra Iotzova at fourth singles.

The first doubles team of Arden Lee and Jelena Sypher also won in straight sets, as did the second doubles team of Gerri Fox and Grace Cahill.

Results were:

Wilton 5, Ludlowe 2

Singles:

Izzy Koziol (W) def. Sam Keane, 6-0, 6-0;

Emma Caldwell (W) def. Xenia Efimov, 7-5, 6-2;

Mckenna Carroll (FL) def. Cara Kilmartin, 6-2, 6-2;

Alexandra Iotzova (W) def. Katie Coolidge, 6-2, 7-5;

Doubles:

Arden Lee and Jelena Sypher (W) def. Mary Beradino and Emily Cheung, 6-1, 6-1;

Gerri Fox and Grace Cahill (W) def. Kaitlyn Yoon and Kate Alianiello, 6-2, 6-3;

Caitlin Chen and Jeannine Barker (FL) def. and Mackenzie McCormick and Kate Seelert, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.