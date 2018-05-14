Baseball: Wilton FCIAC hopes take a hit with loss to Stamford

The Wilton High baseball team’s hopes of making the FCIAC playoffs took another hit on Monday with an ugly 6-3 loss at Stamford.

Wilton pitchers allowed only four hits, but gave up 12 walks — 10 of them in the first three innings when all the runs were scored.

The loss dropped the Warriors to 10-8 overall and 6-8 in the FCIAC.

Although now 13th in the official FCIAC standings, Wilton still has a shot at making the playoffs if it can win its final two games (Tuesday vs. McMahon, Wednesday at Ludlowe)

Wilton had 13 hits on Monday, but left nine men on base and had 10 strikeouts.

Wilton scored one run in the top of the first on a double by Ryan Gabriele and RBI single by Jack DiNanno. The Warriors took a 3-1 lead in the second on back-to-back hits by Drew Phillips and Lucas Uriarte, an RBI double by Parker Ward, and sac fly by Dillon Lifrieri.

Stamford (6-12, 4-10 FCIAC) went ahead for good, 6-3 with three runs in the bottom of the third as the Knights sent nine batters to the plate. Two runs scored on bases-loaded walks.

The winning pitcher was Matt Tiplady (2-4), while Colin Tietjen (2-2) took the loss.

