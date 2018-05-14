Wilton tennis teams score wins over Stamford

The Wilton High tennis teams both scored wins over Stamford last Thursday to cap off perfect 3-0 weeks.

The Wilton girls team defeated Stamford at home, 5-2. It was the 10th win in 11 matches for the Warriors, who improved to 12-4 overall and 11-4 in the FCIAC.

The FCIAC girls tennis tournament begins on Wednesday with the quarterfinals, with the pairings to be announced after today’s matches.

The team ends the regular season today with a match against Fairfield Luldowe, which is also 11-4 in conference play.

The Wilton boys scored a 7-0 win at Stamford, sweeping all seven matches in straight sets. The Warriors are now 9-7 overall and 9-6 in the FCIAC.

The FCIAC boys tennis tournament is scheduled to open Thursday with the quarterfinals.

Results for the matches were:

GIRLS

Wilton 5, Stamford 2

Singles:

Emma Caldwell (W) def. Hannah Bushell, 6-0, 6-0.

Jelena Sypher (W) def. Sophia Negyesi, 6-0, 6-1.

Alexandra Iotzova (W) def. Cra Addison, 6-1, 6-1.

Salerno Claire (S) defeated Lindsey Kuczo, 6-4, 2-6, (10-7)

Doubles:

Taylor Yaghmaie and Devon Yaghmaie (S) def. Cara Kilmartin and Amber Li, 6-3, 6-0;

Grace Cahill and Gerri Fox (W) def. Maggie Meister and Nina Passaro, 6-1, 7-6 (7-1)

Mackenzie McCormick and Kate Seelert (W) def. Megan McKeever and Emily Wharmby, 6-2, 7-6 (9-7).

BOYS

Wilton 7, Stamford 0

Singles:

Clay Adams (W) def. Fernando Marcher, 6-2, 6-2;

Conrad Emerson (W) def. Max Meistere, 6-2, 6-1;

Aidan Jasinki (W) def. Adarsh Sushanth, 6-4, 7-5;

Ben Iannuzzi (W) def. Franco Estanislado, 6-0, 6-0;

Doubles:

Henry Murphy and Owen McKessy (W) def. Roheth Narasaletty and Rithin Armstrong, 6-0, 6-0;

Rithwik Shivram-Rahul Vallabhajosula (W) def. Dylan Califano and Justin Palmer, 6-0, 6-1;

Chuck Li and Henry Greene (W) def. Matt Eldridge and Brandonn Leung, 6-1, 6-1.