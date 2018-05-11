Wilton real estate sales — May 4-10, 2018

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from May 4 through May 10, 2018.

107 Indian Hill Road: Douglas and Michelle Krupa, to Michael M. and Christine A. Sabato, $638,000.

54 Canterbury Lane: Sean and Eleanor Cronley, to Steven and Louise Sintra, $690,000.

129 Valeview Road: John W. Engelskirger et al, to CIT Bank National Trust, $630,000.

21 Grey Rocks Road: Olivia R. Morris, to Melissa and Gregory Westgate, $1,060,000.

8 Wilton Woods Road: Richard Weiss et al, to Citibank National Trust, $850,000.

134 Cedar Road: Kelley and Jessica Hauser, to Eleanor and Sean Cronley, $1,100,000.