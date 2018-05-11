Softball: Win over McMahon keeps Wilton in playoff hunt

It was a game the Wilton High softball team needed to win, and the Warriors came through on Thursday with an 8-1 victory at Brien McMahon.

The Warriors improved to 6-11 and need to win two of their final three games to qualify for the state playoffs. Their final games are all at home next week — Stamford on Monday (7), Fairfield Ludlowe on Wednesday (7) and New Canaan on Thursday (4:15).

Kate Shouvlin pitched a complete-game three-hitter on Thursday to shut down McMahon. She allowed one run (unearned), walked one and struck out three.

Maya Farrell had a big day at the plate, going 4-for-5 with two doubles, three RBIs and one run scored.

Getting two hits each were Hannah Belanger (2-for-4, double, walk, run), Juliana Musilli (2-for-4, RBI, run) and Emily O’Brien (2-for-3, run).

Sophia Strazza (double, RBI, run), Julianna Russo (double, run), Shouvlin (single, RBI, run), Lara Burke (single, run) and Iso Casiraghi (single, RBI) each had one hit.

Wilton broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the top of the third, highlighted by Strazza’s RBI double and Musilli’s RBI single. They added a run in the fourth on back-to-back doubles by Russo and Farrell.

Casiraghi’s RBI single made it 6-1 in the fifth, and Farrell’s two-run double upped the lead to 8-1 in the seventh.

McMahon dropped to 0-16 with the loss.

Danbury

The Warriors were coming off a 15-3 loss at Danbury on Wednesday. The Hatters (13-5) led 5-3 after four and a half innings but scored four in the bottom of the fifth and six in the sixth to blow things open.

Eleven of Danbury’s 15 runs were unearned, as Wilton committed seven errors.

Claire Wilson went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs for Wilton, while Strazza was 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs. Casiraghi went 2-for-3 and scored a run.

Belanger and Shouvlin each had a hit and walk, and Burke and O’Brien also had hits.

Shouvlin was the losing pitcher, allowing 15 runs (four earned) on 13 hits and one walk.