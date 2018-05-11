Get Smart for Wilton 5K is May 27

The 10th Annual Get Smart for Wilton 5K is scheduled for Sunday, May 27, at 9 a.m.

This family-friendly charity event is a chip-timed race on a USATF-certified course and attracts runners of all level, raising visibility and funds to support the Wilton Public Schools through support of the Wilton Education Foundation.

The 5K route starts and ends at the Wilton High School track, featuring Cider Mill School and Wilton High School prominently along the course. About 300 runners participate each year, making for a high-spirited and celebratory atmosphere. High school athletes join elite local runners, teachers, seniors, and moms and dads running with their kids and sometimes pushing jogging strollers, for the run.

Cash prizes are given to the top three male and female runners, and awards go to the top three runners in each division.

Pre-registered participants receive a T-shirt. Runners of all ability levels are always welcome and proceeds from the race support enrichment opportunities for Wilton public school students.

The WEF thanks the community sponsors that help to make this event possible: Wilton YMCA, Smile Art Orthodontics, Orem’s Diner, A Little Something White Bridal, Canine Company, Julie Stein Design, Parlor Pizza & Bar, Polito Builders, Quarry ridge Animal Hospital, SkirtZ, Sol Sisters, and Wilton Sports & Fitness.