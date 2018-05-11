Wilton High School ranks 10th best

Wilton High School was ranked the 10th best high school in Connecticut by U.S. News & World Report, which recently released its 2018 Best High Schools rankings.

Wilton High School was one of 15 Connecticut high schools to receive gold medal from U.S. News & World Report. Twenty-six Connecticut high schools received silver medals and 15 received bronze medals.

The following academic indicators are used to determine schools’ rankings:

Student/teacher ratio.

Reading proficiency.

Mathematics proficiency.

College readiness index.

According to the report, Wilton High School has 1,336 students, 97 full-time teachers, and a minority enrollment of 13%, and 2% of its students are economically disadvantaged. Wilton High School has a 14-to-1 student-to-teacher ratio.

U.S. News calculated the following averages based on Wilton student performance on state exit exams and internationally available exams on college-level course work, such as AP exams:

Percent of students at least proficient in reading: 93%.

Percent of students proficient in math: 76%.

College readiness index: 60.8.

College readiness is based on the percentage of 12th graders who were tested on and passed AP exams. The maximum college readiness index value is 100.

According to the report, 65% of Wilton 12th graders took AP tests and 91% of them passed.

Other Fairfield County high schools to make Connecticut’s top 20 were:

Ridgefield High School — No. 5.

Greenwich High School — No. 7.

Staples High School — No. 8.

Darien High School — No. 9.

Weston High School — No. 13.

New Canaan High School — No. 15.

Joel Barlow High School — No. 16.

Fairfield Ludlowe High School — No. 17.

Newtown High School — No. 18.

The No. 1 best school in Connecticut this year was the Amistad Academy in New Haven.

Wilton High School was ranked the 439th best high school in the nation. The school was ranked the seventh best high school in Connecticut in 2016 and the ninth best in 2015.

