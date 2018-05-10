Boys golf: Wilton falls to Staples, St. Joseph

The Wilton High boys golf team traveled to Longshore Golf Course in Westport on Wednesday to confront the undefeated Wreckers of Staples, and played very well, returning a season-low 170.

Staples, however, by Tristan Hochman’s 32 and Colin Cusa’s 34 were still able come in at 144 to lead their team to a 26-stroke victory.

Warriors Devin Filaski and Robert Hickey each signed for 41 and Jack Cromwell was all support with his lowest 2018 effort, a strong 42.

Andrew Smith and Drew Saumier both covered the Longshore front nine in 46s.

The team’s Charity, the PGA Tour Birdies for the Brave, will benefit from attention by Filaski and Cromwell. Filaski conquered the par-5, 534-yard 7th hole via drive, hybrid second, and his third shot, a 54-degree wedge from 70 yards to five feet of the cup. He tapped in for the birdie 4.

Cromwell attacked the 396-yard par-4 3rd hole with a center cut tee shot to 190 yards from the green. His 7 iron swing from the fairway covered the flag and came to rest high of the hole by seven feet. The putt was a downhill slider, left to right, that caught the left side of the cup and dropped to the bottom.

St. Joseph

On Thursday, it was again a bus ride, this time to Trumbull’s Tashua Knolls Golf Course and a date with the Cadets of St. Joseph.

It was a similar result. St. Joseph turned in a fine, well-balanced team effort of 161 to easily defeat Wilton (177).

Smith was team medalist in producing a 41-stroke round. It featured a birdie 2 on the par-3 192-yard 6th hole. Smith’s wind-aided 9 iron expired three and a half feet from the flagstick, hole high. His putt directed inside left was true.

Saumier contributed a 44. Another sophomore, Robert Hickey, signed for 46 and was joined by Will Kalin, providing his first competition effective score with a 46.

The Warriors are now 5-7 with three matches remaining, and will need help to make the FCIAC tournament. The team is also on the bubble as far as qualifying for theDivision 1 state tournament in early June.