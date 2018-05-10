Girls lacrosse: Warriors rout Trumbull, 18-3

Eva Greco had five goals and two assists to lead the Wilton High girls lacrosse team to an 18-3 rout over Trumbull on Senior Night Thursday at Lilly Field.

Paisley Eagan had three goals and three assists, and Julia Bonnist three goals and two assists.

Meg Lynch had two goals and one assist.

Also scoring for the Warriors were Zoe Lash, Chess Cawley, Anna Sherman, Emmy Goodwin and Molly Ward.

Paige Brown finished with seven saves in goal.

Wilton improved to 11-4 overall and 9-2 in the FCIAC.

For Trumbull, Keira Grant had a goal and assist. Nicole DeVito and Riley Chase also scored.

Miriam Marino made three saves in goal for the Golden Eagles (6-8, 3-6 FCIAC).