Eleven former Warriors playing in NCAA lacrosse tournaments

Several former Wilton High lacrosse players are participating in the NCAA Division 1 and 3 tournaments, which started this week and kick into high gear this weekend.

Here is the list of players:

Women’s tournament

Division 1

TEGAN HELMS (WHS ’14), University of Richmond

Record: 16-3

Post-season: Won Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament for first time in 11 years with 12-11 overtime win over nine-time defending champion and top-seeded UMass.

Next: NCAA first-round game vs. No. 7 Northwestern on Friday night at 6 in Towson, Md.

Notes: A senior defender, Helms started all 19 games and earned second-team all A-10 honors this season. She was part of a Richmond defense that was the number-three scoring defense in the country. She was third on the team with 22 caused turnovers and fourth on the team with 33 ground balls.

SHANNON QUINLAN (WHS ’14), James Madison

Record: 18-1

National ranking: 4th

Next: NCAA second-round game vs. either Virginia or Stamford on Sunday at home.

Post-season: Won Colonial Athletic Association title for 11th time with 16-10 win over Towson in title game.

Notes: Quinlan is a senior attacker for James Madison, who set a program record for wins in a season.

Division 3

HANNAH WILTSHIRE (WHS ’14), Washington and Lee

Record: 15-4

National ranking: 9th

Post-season: Won Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament with 14-7 win over Randolph-Macon

Next: First-round NCAA game against Cabrini on Saturday.

Notes: A senior goaltender, Wilshire played in 14 games this season, with 10 starts. She had a 6-2 record and 8.43 goals against average, and a 51.3 save percentage.

OLIVIA PHELAN (WHS ’16), Babson College

Record: 12-7

Post-season: Won second straight New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference championship with 15-13 win over Springfield in finals.

Next: First-round NCAA game against Castleton on Saturday in Middlebury, Vt.

Notes: A sophomore goaltender for Babson, Phelan has played in 12 games, with six starts, and has a 3-3 record. She has a goals against average of 11.32 and a .379 save percentage.

REBECCA WISTREICH (WHS ’17), Amherst College

Record: 15-2

National ranking: 1st

Post-season: Lost to Bowdoin, 11-9, in the New England Small College Athletic Conference semifinals.

Next: Second-round NCAA game on Sunday at 1 against either SUNY Cortland or Plymouth State.

Notes: Wistreich has seen action in 11 games, with three goals and two assists.

CASE TUCKER (WHS ’16), Wesleyan University

Record: 10-6

National ranking: 14th

Post-season: Lost to Bowdoin in New England Small College Athletic Conference quarterfinals.

Next: First-round NCAA game on Saturday against No. 12 Messiah.

Notes: Tucker, a sophomore defender, has started all 16 games this season for Wesleyan.

CECILY FRELIECH (WHS ’15), Tufts University

Record: 12-4

National ranking: 11th

Post-season: Lost to Trinity in New England Small College Athletic Conference quarterfinals,12-10.

Next: First-round NCAA game on Saturday vs. FDU-Florham at 3 in Lancaster, Pa

Notes: A junior midfielder, Freliech has played in 13 games, with five starts. She has scored three goals. Last season she played in all 16 games and had 18 goals.

Men’s tournament

Division 1

HARRISON BARDWELL (WHS ’16, Lawrenceville School ’17), Cornell University

Record: 12-4

National ranking: 9th

Post-season: Won Ivy League Tournament Championship with 14-8 win over Yale in title game.

Next: First-round NCAA game on Sunday vs. No. 11 Syracuse at 7:15 at Syracuse.

Notes: A three-time first-team all-state pick, Bardwell is a freshman midfielder who has played in 15 games for Cornell

Division 3

THOMAS COURTNEY (WHS ’15), Christopher Newport

Record: 15-4

National ranking: 16th

Post-season: Won first-round NCAA game with with 17-11 win over Roanoke on Wednesday. Lost to Salisbury 14-3 in Capital Athletic Conference semifinals.

Next: Second-round NCAA game vs. No. 7 Salisbury on Saturday.

Notes: Courtney is a junior defender for Christopher Newport, which notched the first NCAA tournament win in program history on Wednesday.

MAX MAUDSLEY (WHS ’13, Avon Old Farms ’14)

JOHN MAUDSLEY (WHS ’16)

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Record: 14-3

Post-season: Lost to No. 6 Tufts in second-round NCAA game on Wednesday, 25-8. Won first-round NCAA game over Johnson & Wales, 22-15, on Tuesday. Won Skyline Conference championship with a 21-15 victory over Mount St. Mary.

Notes: Max Maudsley, a senior midfielder, played in 17 games, with 16 starts. John Maudsley, a sophomore midfielder, played in six games and scored three goals.