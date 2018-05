Thirty-seven Wilton High seniors to play in college

The following 37 Wilton High School senior student-athletes have committed to continue their careers on the collegiate level:

BASEBALL

Jack DiNanno — Union (Division 3)

Ryan Gabriele — Franklin & Marshall (Division 3)

Dillon Lifrieri — Arkansas (Division 1)

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Claire Gulbin — Connecticut College (Division 3)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Scott Cunningham — Colorado College (Division 3)

FIELD HOCKEY

Jessica Hendry — Richmond (Division 1)

Sophia Kaplan — Amherst (Division 3)

Sophia Mercado — Haverford (Division 3)

Madeline Pagliaro — Gettysburg (Division 3)

Emma Rosen — Brown (Division 1)

Molly Thomas — Colby (Division 3)

FOOTBALL

Robbie Hermann — Union (Division 3)

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Julia Bonnist — Holy Cross (Division 1)

Paige Brown — Elon (Division 1)

Paisley Eagan — Boston College (Division 1)

Emmy Goodwin — Hamilton (Division 3)

Eva Greco — Duke (Division 1)

Zoe Lash — Colby (Division 3)

Megan Lynch — Bentley (Division 2)

MEN’S LACROSSE

Brian Calabrese — Navy (Division 1)

Joe Murtha — Tufts (Division 3)

Jake Oliver — Lynn (Division 2)

Nolan Quinn — Lynn (Division 2)

Joe Scarfi — St. Lawrence (Division 3)

Zach Zeyher — UMASS Lowell (Division 1)

WOMEN’S ROWING

Lelah Conway — SMU (Division 1)

Mackenzie Cote — Wisconsin (Division 1)

Bella Fox — Syracuse (Division 1)

MEN’S ROWING

Ethan Reichgut — Penn (Division 1)

MEN’S TRACK

Chris Colbert — Yale (Division 1)

WOMEN’S TRACK/XC

Lacey Eller — Marist (Division 1)

Morgan McCormick — Yale (Division 1)

VOLLEYBALL

Sophie Phelan — Clark (Division 3)

WATER POLO

Jake Florio — Connecticut College (Division 3)

Jack Lewis — Bucknell

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Taylor Floyd — Ohio Wesleyan (Division 3)

WRESTLING

Finn McGovern — Trinity (Division 3)