College lacrosse: Phelan named to NEWMAC all-academic team

Olivia Phelan, a 2016 Wilton High graduate, was recently named to the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) Academic All-Conference squad.

Phelan is a sophomore goaltender for the Babson College women’s lacrosse team, which won its second consecutive NEWMAC championship last Sunday with a 15-13 victory over Springfield College.

Babson (12-7) earned an automatic berth to the NCAA Division III Tournament, with its opening game this Saturday against Castleton in Middlebury, Vt.

Phelan has seen action in 12 games this season, with six starts and a 3-3 record. She has a goals against average of 11.32 and a .379 save percentage.

Last year as a freshman, she appeared in 17 games, making nine starts. She had a record of 6-4 with a 7.79 goals against average and a .401 save percentage.

Babson reached the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011 last season, finishing the season at 14-6 after a loss to Trinity in the second round of the tournament.