Wilton travel soccer scoreboard: May 5-6

Wilton Soccer Association teams had the following results in travel soccer action on May 5-6:

Girls travel

9-UNDER

Fairfield 2, Wilton White 0

The Wilton White U9 girls took a tough loss at Fairfield on Sunday, playing with energy in what was their best game of the young spring season, a 2-0 loss that was close throughout.

The first half was a back-and-forth, evenly-played affair. Liesel Schmauch made a couple of spectacular saves and Harper Crawford repeatedly chased down the Fairfield strikers to turn the ball upfield, where Grayson O’Donnell pressed the Wilton advantage and Abby Philippon tested the Fairfield goaltenders.

Gabby Ray controlled the middle of the field in the second half, getting back on defense and pushing the ball into the Wilton zone, where Ashley Pencu, Isa Rios and Lauren Ely were able to generate additional offensive opportunities. Meantime, Mia Timnev held firm on the wing against a steady Fairfield attack, Gaby Torres came up big on the defensive end and Sofia Rios made a number of nice saves to keep it a one-goal game until Fairfield broke through late in the second half to provide the final margin.

Wilton Blue 4, Greenwich 1

Wilton U9 Blue faced off against Greenwich on a cloudy and gray day in Greenwich. In the first half the teams played to a 1-1 tie. Wilton was led on the offensive end by Audrey Lepore, Alexandra Jankowski, Madeline Rayment, Ally Phelan, Sadie Sherman, Andie Langeland and Kate Wickersham in the first half. The defensive tandem of Victoria Jankowski and Sophia Solomon kept Greenwich off the scoreboard most of the first half until Greenwich scored late in the half to make it 1-0.

Wilton responded with a nice goal by Ally Phelan right before halftime to tie it 1-1. Casey O’Connor made a couple of good saves to keep the scored tied at halftime.

In the second half Wilton was tenacious and relentless on the offensive end with constant pressure on the Greenwich goalie. The pressure led to three goals, two by Alexandra Jankowski and one by Casey O’Connor. Sophia Solomon, Audrey Lepore, Ally Phelan, Madeline Rayment, Victoria Jankowski and Clara Fielden all had a couple of good rushes on the Greenwich goalie.

On defense, Sadie Sherman and Andie Langeland both saved excellent goal chances by Greenwich. Kate Wickersham was solid in goal, keeping Greenwich scoreless in the 2nd half.

13-UNDER

Wilton Blue 5, Fairfield 1

The Wilton 2005 Blue team showcased a dominating performance against Fairfield on Sunday with a 5-1 victory.

Reagan Von Loeser was in goal the entire game and held Fairfield to one score with a final diving save at the end of the game.

Solid footwork and hustle while on defense from Natalie Cronin, Georgia Russnok and Erin McGovern limited the number of shots on goal throughout the day while aggressive attacks resulting in shot attempts by all three in the second half.

Consistent passing by Ella Savage, Grace Duvall and Caitlin Allen kept the ball moving into the opponent’s side of the field. Wilton’s first goal was scored following a powerful kick by Whitney Hess with a sweet assist from Anya Iyer.

Caitlin Ongley and Elizabeth Lamond demonstrated good footwork and shots on goal, keeping the pressure on. Isabel DiNanno scored the second goal of the game in the first half and the fifth goal after receiving a strong assist from Gabby Mazzella, who also had many shots on goal throughout the game.

Larsen Burke scored the third and fourth goals of the game with unstoppable speed that Fairfield just couldn’t handle.

Boys travel

9-UNDER

Wilton Blue 3, Fairfield United 2

Wilton Blue dominated the first half, with aggressive and determined play by Sean Kaliski, Conor Filip, Gavin Levenherz. Liam Backman and Josh Comiskey each scored a goal, putting Wilton ahead 2-0 at the end of the first half.

Fairfield stepped up its play in the second half, tying the score 2-2. Not to be denied, Wilton’s Giacomo De Paola, Jack Mulfinger, Caio Thakur and Jacob Albanese responded with inspired footwork and passing, leading to a great goal by Jack Mulfinger, off of an assist by Caio Thakur.

Wilton Blue 4, Old Greenwich 2

Tons of hustle by Josh Comiskey, Jake Albanese and Jack Mulfinger, and strong goalkeeping by Conor Filip, held Old Greenwich to a single goal. Capitalizing off a corner kick by Liam Backman, Caio Thakur scored, tying the game 1-1 just before halftime.

Wilton roared out of the gate in the second half, with tons of grit, speed and ball movement. Defenders Ryan Vermeulen, and Sean Kaliski pushed Old Greenwich back time and time again, only allowing one goal. Wilton’s offense turned up the heat, and Giacomo De Paola, Caio Thakur and Liam Backman each scored, with assists by Jake Albanese and Gavin Levenherz.

10-UNDER

Shelton 4, Wilton Blue 2

Wilton Blue team fell Shelton 4-2. The defensive line, anchored by Boden Davi, Blake Ongley and Peter Braid, worked tirelessly to thwart the unrelenting pressure applied by Shelton. Midfielders Harrison DeStefano, Michael DiLullo and Caiden Crossen used their agility and speed to both create offensive opportunities for Nick Marini, Cooper Buchichio and Brendan Morris (each with shots on goal) and to adeptly track back on defense. Goalkeeper Greg Bocchino was outstanding and tallied over 15 saves. Wilton broke through with goals scored by Liam Joy and Boden Davi.

11-UNDER

Wilton Blue 3, Greenwich 2

Wilton Blue defeated Greenwich 3-2 in an away game on Sunday afternoon, in a hard-fought match that saw Wilton push through with a 3-nil lead and hold on in spite of a furious comeback effort by the Greenwich. Wilton’s goals were scored by Alessandro Ochoa, Maddox Backman and Jack Crossen. This was truly a group effort, with the balance of Wilton’s Triple Jack Attack — Jack Barker and Jack Vermeulen — providing sturdy defense along with the multi-tasking Backman. Matt DeMasi, Evan Lalor and Lukas Pereira persisted and played hard on offense and Finn Burke contributed a strong midfield effort. Will Soucy made a number of great stops in goal and turned away a pesky Greenwich attack.