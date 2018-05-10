Wilton track and field team honors its seniors May 10, 2018May 10, 2018 by Wilton Bulletin The Wilton High outdoor track and field teams held their senior ceremony before the start of Monday’s home meet. The senior athletes honored were, from the left, front row: Lauren Chippetta, Lacey Eller and Morgan McCormick; middle row: Alison Wenman, Lizzie Lynch, Cova Perez-Pelaez, Elisabeth Wenman and Ali Gance; and back row: Chris Colbert, Richard Dineen, Julian Alber and James Sweeney. — GretchenMcMahonPhotography.com