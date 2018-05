Lacrosse fans are invited to celebrate with the Wilton High girls varsity lacrosse team and this year’s senior players at the WHS Girls Lacrosse Senior Night Celebration tonight (May 10) at Kristine Lilly Field.

The ceremony to honor the Warriors’ 11 seniors begins at 5:30, followed by the team’s game against Trumbull at 6.

This year’s seniors are Julia Bonnist, Paige Brown, Chess Cawley, Paisley Eagan, Emmy Goodwin, Eva Greco, Carly Lattimer, Megan Lynch, Olivia Roman, Molly Ward and Zoe Lash.