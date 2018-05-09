Wilton rowers power GMS to multiple medals at regatta

Rowers from the New Milford-based GMS Rowing Center, including three Wilton residents, won multiple gold, silver, and bronze medals at the 21st annual Saratoga Invitational Regatta on April 28-29 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

America’s largest sprint race, the regatta featured 10 lanes of 1,500-meter racing and attracted more than 60 teams and 1,414 crews from all over the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest.

Wilton residents Kevin Lenihan, Liam Jenkins and Oliver Peacock all had big weekends. Lenihan and Peacock are seniors at Wilton High School and Jenkins is a junior.

Jenkins was part of the GMS Junior Mens Championship B Quad team that won the gold medal, along with Jeff Schlyer (New Milford), Patryck Fancher (Bethel) and Robby Schetlick (Bronxville, N.Y.).

Lenihan won gold as a member of the Junior Mens Varsity Double along with Fancher.

Jenkins teamed up with Blake Evans (New Fairfield) to win the silver medal in the Junior Mens Varsity Double.

Lenihan and Peacock rowed on the Junior Mens Championship A Quad team that finished second, along with Evans and Nico Salazar (Ridgefield).

The team of Jenkins and Evans also rowed on the Junior Mens Varsity Double that won the bronze medal.