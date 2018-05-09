Wallace earns $2,500 Merit scholarship

Wilton High School senior Michael Wallace earned a $2,500 National Merit Scholarship Wednesday, May 9. He was chosen from a pool of more than 15,000 finalists in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Michael took the fall 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test as a junior and was named a semifinalist in September and a finalist in January.

Wilton High School senior Mia Ruefenacht was also named a finalist in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Information: nationalmerit.org