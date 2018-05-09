Obituary: Ernest Nicholas Krehbiel, 76

Ernest Nicholas Krehbiel, age 76, of Sarasota FL, formerly of Wilton CT, passed away peacefully at his home on May 4, 2018. He was the beloved husband of Mary Krehbiel.

Ernest was born in Norwalk, CT. on February 16, 1942, a son of the late Ernest and Margaret Sabanos Krehbiel.

He graduated from Wilton High School, attended Earlham College and graduated from The University of Bridgeport. Ernie was a member of the National Guard.

Ernest worked for Krest Mfg. Co. which was his father’s business. He then worked for The Travelers and The Hartford as a commercial account analyst. Ernie then worked at The Settle Insurance Agency in Danbury CT as an insurance agent dealing with commercial lines. He retired in 2004.

Ernest volunteered with Literacy Volunteers and helped a student attain his US citizenship. He was also very active with the Wilton Congregational Church including the Building and Ground Committee and Habitat for Humanity.

Ernest loved tennis and golf. He also enjoyed working with wood and collecting coins.

He leaves behind his beloved wife Mary, his sister Diana Steiner and six nieces and two nephews.

A funeral service will be held for Ernest on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton, CT 06897. Interment will immediately follow at Hillside Cemetery, Wilton. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers send memorial donations to The Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 N. Main St., Clarkston, MI 48346 or The American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville, Dallas, TX 75231-4596. To offer online condolences to the family please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com.