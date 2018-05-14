Royal wedding ‘knees up’

The Wilton Brit Club will celebrate Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle with a Right Royal Knees Up on Saturday, May 19. To add to the hoopla, the FA Cup Final kick off is at 7 that evening.

A “knees up” is Cockney slang for a big party and a Right Royal Knees Up is slang for a bigger, more raucous party, club member Linda Abou-Sabh told The Bulletin. The FA Cup Final is huge in England as it is the final soccer game in a tournament of the major English soccer teams, she further clarified.

The club offers British ex-pats here an opportunity to socialize with fellow countrymen and women. Information: [email protected].