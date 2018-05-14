Hawk reveals the wilds of Ecuador

International documentary photographer and explorer Daryl Hawk will discuss his latest trip — Into the Volcano: Travels Through Ecuador — on Wednesday, May 16, 7 p.m., at Wilton Library.

In April, Hawk embarked on a 2,800-mile journey following the “Avenue of Volcanoes” across the Andean mountain range. While on some of the highest roads in the Americas, Hawk explored and photographed rarely seen geological formations, cloud forests, lakes, indigenous cultures, marketplaces, pre-Hispanic ruins, and some of the highest volcanoes in the world.

Calling it a “spiritual journey,” Hawk said, “Every single day in Ecuador was filled with pure magic.” He will share his day-to-day adventures, discoveries, and lessons learned while also discussing his style, philosophy, and various techniques he use when photographing subject matter.

A member of the Explorers Club, Hawk is the author of five published photography books. He also runs Hawk Photography, a full-service studio at his home in Wilton.

The library program is free, but registration is recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Information on Daryl Hawk: darylhawk.com and hawkphotography.com.