Lions present family fun night

The Georgetown Lions Club announces its first Family Fun Night Out, Saturday, May 19, from 4 to 8, at the Friar Hubbard Hall of Sacred Heart Church, 30 Church Street, Redding. Members of the Wilton, Redding and Weston communities are invited.

Dinner of brick oven pizza, hamburgers, hotdogs and soft drinks, along with fun and games and a movie will be featured.

Donations are welcomed for the Lions Club’s charities that focus on sight conservation, hearing and speech conservations, diabetes awareness, youth outreach, and international relations.

The Georgetown Lions Club meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Georgetown Fire house. Lions clubs are a group of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. For more information or to get involved with the Georgetown Lions Club, call Jacqueline Russell at 862-684-5012. For information about Lions Clubs International, visit lionsclubs.org.