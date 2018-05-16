League considers security of elections

The Wilton League of Women Voters will have its annual meeting and luncheon on Wednesday, May 23, at 11:15, at Marly’s restaurant in Wilton Center.

Peggy Reeves, director of elections in the secretary of the state’s office, and Thomas Miano, IT director in the same office, will speak on Connecticut Elections: How Safe and Secure?”

The program will begin with a brief business meeting, followed by lunch and the guest presentations. The lunch meeting is open to league members and friends with advance reservations. Space is limited; to reserve a spot, visit wiltonlwv.org for the reservation form. The cost is $25, which covers lunch, tax, and gratuity.

Information: Tina Gardner at 203-762-9678.