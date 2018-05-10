Party time

Anyone who wishes to change their political party to vote in Connecticut’s statewide primary on Aug. 14 must do so by Monday, May 14. This may be done online at http://myvote.ct.gov/register. Anyone without a valid driver’s license must mail their registration change to the registrars of voters or the secretary of the state.

The deadline for new voters and for unaffiliated voters to enroll in a party for the primary is Aug. 9 via mail or Aug. 13 in person.

Last year, there were more than 32,000 changes to party registration. In 2016, there were more than 132,000 changes.

Voters may check their party and registration status at: http://myvote.ct.gov/lookup or they may check the registrars’ page at wiltonct.org or call 203-563-0111.