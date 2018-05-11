New assessor ready for busy season

Sarah Scacco, the town’s new tax assessor, is more than one month into the job and ready for the busy season that is coming.

It’s the time of revaluation, when homeowners find out the new assessed value on their property that determines how much tax they will pay based on the town’s mill rate.

“Within a couple of weeks it will get really busy,” Scacco, 32, said at her office in town hall on May 8.

She held her previous position as assistant tax assessor in Stratford for nine years, a town with large beaches and many smaller-sized homes and building lots.

Wilton, by comparison, is mostly a two-acre residential zoning town, with larger houses on those lots.

“I’m noticing homes of 3,000 to 6,000 square feet, different from Stratford,” she said.

She is struck by the beauty of Wilton.

“I love it. It’s a great town. I’m really enjoying getting out there, getting to see the different parts of town. It’s beautiful,” she said.

In addition to Stratford, she worked for a couple of years in the assessor’s office in Bethel, a town she lived in while attending Western Connecticut State University in Danbury.

“When I was in college I started doing data entry work for the assessor’s office in Bethel, and fell in love with it. I went from there. I love the people, I love being able to go out and do inspections, see the properties, see the town, and get to know all the ins and outs,” she said.

She graduated form WestConn with a bachelor’s degree in justice and law administration, and has several certifications, including state certification to be a tax assessor.

Her old hometown is Naugatuck, and she is a graduate of Naugatuck High School.

She lives in Seymour with her husband, Bob, and sons Bobby, 4, and Devin, almost 2.

Her goal for her first year, once she completes the revaluation process, is to make the assessor’s office more accessible.

“I’m going to try to make the office more digital, with more on the website that people can access,” she said.

“Some of it I won’t be able to complete before revaluation, but it will come with time with the amount of staff I have,” she said, referring to her deputy assessor and an open clerk position she is in the process of filling.

The Board of Selectmen on March 5 unanimously approved a recommendation to appoint Scacco as the town’s new tax assessor.

She will fill a two-year appointment.

Scacco replaces David Lisowski, who unexpectedly retired late last year after more than 23 years on the job. The retirement came at a time when the town is undergoing a property revaluation.

Finance Director Anne Kelly-Lenz told The Bulletin late last year she did not think Lisowski’s retirement would be a problem in terms of the revaluation since a third-party contractor, Vision Appraisal, a firm the town has used in the past, has been in place.

The assessor is also responsible for delivering a grand list of taxable properties to town officials.