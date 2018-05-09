Police Log: Burglaries, damaged fence, found case

Cars burglarized

Two unlocked vehicles were entered during the overnight hours on May 1 on Highfield Road, according to police.

The only item taken from either vehicle was a tray of coins from the center console, police said. There was no damage to either vehicle.

Police urge the public to lock their cars and not leave valuables in view.

House burglarized

Police reported a home on Range Road was burglarized on May 2 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The suspect entered by prying open a door while the homeowners were absent. Miscellaneous jewelry was taken with a value of a little more than $10,000.

Tennis court fence damaged

A Wilton woman who was working at the Minks to Sinks event accidentally rolled her Mercedes into the fence of the Wilton High School tennis courts, damaging the fence.

Police said the woman, 78, returned to her car, which she had parked slightly left of the tennis courts facing Route 7 and did not realize was in drive. It began to roll forward and she put her foot down on what she thought was the brake, but it was the accelerator.

She was not injured and was not charged or ticketed.

Parks and Recreation officials said the fence would be repaired this week.

Lost and found

Police found a gray case containing electronic equipment at the intersection of Calvin Road and Coley Road on May 2 at 11:26 a.m.

A quantity of stamps was found atop the self-service postage machine at the Wilton post office May 6, police said. Anyone who can describe them and identify the time they were purchased may claim them from police.

For information call police at 203-834-6260.

The Wilton Police Department responded to two incidents of domestic violence and one verbal domestic incident during the week of May 1 to May 7.