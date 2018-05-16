From the Firehouse: A pool day Mayday?

For the past two years, we touted that April Pools Day was here on April 30. With winter hanging around too long, we moved our water safety campaign to May. So, in order not to have a “pool day MayDay” in May or any other time, take the time to review and understand the dangers of water activities with your family. The fire department, police department and the Wilton Dive Rescue Team support this town-wide initiative along with the YMCA and the Wilton school system.

Listed below are things to think and talk about as we embark on the warmer months. Also note the other drown prevention measures listed below. Drowning is not limited to the pool, pond, lake or the ocean:

Use physical barriers to prevent unauthorized access to any source of water in, around, or near your home.

Keep bathroom doors closed and toilet seats locked down.

Empty cleaning, car wash and other buckets right after use.

Empty kiddie pools immediately after use.

Keep the cover on your hot tub and locked down when not in use.

Install barriers, fences, etc. around your pool and maintain their integrity.

Educate your family about the dangers of drainage ditches, garden ponds, creeks, streams, lakes, ponds, wells, cisterns and canals.

Teach non-swimmers how to swim.

Remember:

Anyone watching children who are in or around water must understand that drowning happens quickly and suddenly. Never take your eyes off of those you supervise, not even for a moment.

Any source of water is a potential drowning hazard especially for young children and weak swimmers.

It’s a known fact that people can drown in as little as three inches of water.

Know how to respond to a swimmer in distress and get everyone to swimming lessons.

For more information on water safety and drown prevention, go to: https://rdcrss.org/1UKMhLF and https://bit.ly/23rJLPt.