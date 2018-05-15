Letter: Next planning workshop considers Wilton Center

To the Editors:

As part of the ongoing update of Wilton’s 2019-2029 Plan of Conservation and Development, the Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission would like to invite the public to its next public workshop on Thursday, May 17, at 7 p.m., at Trackside Teen Center (15 Station Road), to discuss Wilton Center and Villages.

As a reminder, written comments on the plan, workshops or related topics may be submitted by emailing [email protected] or via the Plan of Conservation and Development website at www.wilton2029.com, where all information, presentations, comments, schedules, surveys and more are available for viewing.

Finally, we encourage everyone to please complete the short online survey #4 on Community Assets and Infrastructure, available via the Wilton2029.com website or direct link address: “https://wilton2029.com/2018/04/26/pocd-survey-4-community-facilities/”. Responses are requested by May 14 for analysis at the next public workshop, but the survey will be kept open.

We look forward to seeing everyone on Thursday, May 17, at 7 p.m., at Trackside.

Scott Lawrence

Chairman, Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission

Wilton, May 8