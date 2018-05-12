Editorial: Thanks, Mom

Every year on the second Sunday in May, people around the world say thanks to the most wonderful women we’ve ever known. Our mothers.

These remarkable women brought us into the world, held us when we cried, fed us when we were hungry, sang to us when we were sick, set us straight when we acted up, cheered for us on stages and athletic fields, and told us to clean up our rooms if the spaces got too messy.

Simply put, Mom has been there for us in times of triumph and sorrow. When we were in our teens, Mom may have been a little too nosy as we sought to establish our own identities. As we turned into young adults, she gave us a few extra quarters to do laundry or sent some snacks to help us get through all-nighters. As we entered the working world, she made us feel a little braver, even while telling us that we could always come back home if we needed to.

When we became parents ourselves, we discovered that we were becoming just like her. We found ourselves singing the same lullabies and felt the same overwhelming anxieties she had in bringing her kids along.

Yes, there have been rough patches, but when Mom is gone, it’s likely there’s no person we’d wish to talk to more, if only just to hear her voice one more time.

Of course, there may be others who have been “like a mother” to us — a grandmother, godmother, aunt, older sister, teacher or a family friend. Maybe even a dad or other man in our lives if our mothers were absent.

Even though Mother’s Day is a greeting card holiday, we should celebrate them all. So send a card or a note, buy some flowers, pick up the phone or even scoop up some tickets and take her somewhere she’d like to go. If you make her breakfast or dinner, clean up afterwards!

Cherish your mother this Sunday, and don’t forget to call her every once in a while when the weekend is long over.

And if you’re still a kid, realize no one in the world loves you more.