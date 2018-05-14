Coffee with state representative

State Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-143) and Rep. Fred Wilms (R-142) invite constituents to a Coffee and Conversation on Wednesday, May 16, from 7 to 8:30 a.m., at the Norwalk Inn, 99 East Avenue in Norwalk.

They invite all residents of their respective districts to join them for a discussion about the major issues presented during the 2018 session, especially transportation, education and budget-related matters. Guests are encouraged to come with questions for their state representatives. The legislative session ended May 9.

For additional information, call Derek Stanley at 860-240-0157 or email [email protected].