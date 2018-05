Georgetown artist Bobbi Eike Mullen will have a solo exhibition, Selections, throughout May at Weston Public Library. A reception will take place Sunday, May 13, from 3 to 5. Mullen teaches oil, acrylic and water media painting at the Georgetown Cultural Center and is a professional artist instructor during the summer for the Take Part In Art Program at Weir Farm National Historic Site. Above, Tennessee Two’s is an acrylic on canvas that is part of the show.