Weir Preserve hosts spring bird walk

Naturalist Frank Gallo will lead the annual Spring Bird Walk in the Weir Preserve on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Birders will meet at the preserve’s main entrance on Nod Hill Road, just north of Granite Drive. The free walk will be held rain or shine and will last about 90 minutes. Children are welcome. Weir Farm National Historic Site, Connecticut’s only national park, is co-hosting the event.

This annual outing is timed to encounter late migrating birds, according to Gallo, who is a bird tour leader for Sunrisebirding LLC. He knows Weir Preserve well, with almost two decades of experience leading bird walks and owl prowls there.

He will bring copies of his just-published book, Birding in Connecticut, a compendium of his first-hand knowledge of the state’s avian treasures. The book costs $30 and is available on Amazon or by emailing Gallo at [email protected].

Limited parking is available on Nod Hill Road at the preserve’s main entrance; more parking is available in the Weir Farm parking lot, a quarter-mile north on Nod Hill Road.

Questions may be directed to Bruce Beebe, preserve program chair, at 203 834-5066.