Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what's happening and when, and to help schedule important events.

The Rise of Society Journalism, Thursday, May 10, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Judson Scruton discusses the origin and expansion of “society journalism” as exemplified by the seminal 18th Century publication, The Spectator, by Joseph Addison and Richard Steele. Several rare volumes will be exhibited. Free, donations welcome. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

West Side Story, Thursday, May 10, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The classic love story with score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim will be performed. Tickets: $30/adults, $25/seniors and students. Thrifty Thursday provides $5 discount. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Mother’s Day Plant Sale, Friday, May 11, noon-6, Town Green, Wilton Center. The Wilton Garden Club offers hundreds of annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, hanging baskets, arranged tabletop baskets, native plants, vegetables and more. Rain or shine.

West Side Story, Friday, May 11, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The classic love story with score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim will be performed. Tickets: $30/adults, $25/seniors and students. Thrifty Thursday provides $5 discount. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Mother’s Day Plant Sale, Saturday, May 12, 9-2, Town Green, Wilton Center. The Wilton Garden Club offers hundreds of annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, hanging baskets, arranged tabletop baskets, native plants, vegetables and more. Rain or shine.

Perfume and Powders Workshop, Saturday, May 12, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children ages 6 to 12 will learn the history of perfumes and powders while making a fragrant, fizzy bath bomb. Members: $10/child, maximum $25/family; non-members: $15/child, $35/family. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.

(Not) Just for Kids Music Program, Saturday, May 12, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. This session: Winds, Soft & Sweet — Woodwinds. Members of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play, and answer questions. Everyone may hold and try to play an instrument. Free; registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

New Perspectives Film Series, Saturday, May 12, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library. An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power will be shown. This examines climate change and its effect on people 10 years after An Inconvenient Truth was released. Q&A after film. Donation: $5. Refreshments served. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

West Side Story, Saturday, May 12, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The classic love story with score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim will be performed. Tickets: $30/adults, $25/seniors and students. Thrifty Thursday provides $5 discount. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Spring Bird Walk, Sunday, May 13, 7:30-9 a.m., Weir Preserve, Nod Hill Road. Free walk led by naturalist Frank Gallo. Meet at preserve’s main entrance. Rain or shine, children welcome. Questions: Bruce Beebe at 203-834-5066.

Mother’s Day Crafts, Sunday, May 13, 1-4, Wilton Library. Drop-in, no registration.

Mother’s Day Piano Concert, Sunday, May 13, 3-4:30, Wilton Library. Stay and Home in Wilton and the library present a concert and reception with jazz pianist Dr. Joe Utterback. Free, registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Spring Maker Madness, Tuesday, May 15, 7:30-9:30, Wilton Library. Ladies’ Night Out with wine, appetizers, and DIY projects. $35, payable in advance online. 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Daryl Hawk: Into the Volcano, Wednesday, May 16, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. International documentary photographer and explorer Daryl Hawk will give a photography presentation and lecture based on his recent expedition to Ecuador. Free; registration recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Ladies Monthly Lunch, Thursday, May 17, 11:30. All women are invited to get to know the ladies of Stay at Home in Wilton at a local restaurant. Reservations required: 203-762-2600.

Social Media Marketing on a Shoestring, Thursday, May 17, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Entrepreneur Dori DeCarlo will discuss social media marketing techniques. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Children’s Garden Club, Friday, May 18, 4-4:45, Wilton Library. Children and kindergarten and up are invited to join this weekly club. Information and sign-up: [email protected] or 203-762-6336.

WHS Organic Garden Plant Sale, Saturday, May 19, 9-3, Wilton High School near the flagpole, Catalpa Road and Danbury Road. Up for sale are many kinds of heirloom tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, herbs, as well as some bee- and butterfly-attracting wildflowers, $3-$5 per plant. Questions: Jim Hunter [email protected].

AARP Driver Safety Class, Saturday, May 19, 10-2, Wilton Library. Practical techniques on how to adjust to changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. No tests. Registration required. Cost: $15/AARP members, $20/non-members, cash or check only. Information: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tales to Tails, Saturday, May 19, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Touch-A-Truck, Saturday, May 19, 11-3, Middlebrook School, 131 School Road. Children of all ages may get up close to, climb on, and take photos with fire trucks, police cars, ambulance, cranes, dump trucks, school buses, big rigs, postal trucks and more. Also, petting zoo, train rides, balloon animals, face painting, bounce house, and more. Quiet hour — no horns or sirens — from 11 to noon. Event benefits Children’s Day School of Wilton. Admission: $30/family at the gate.

American Red Cross Blood Drive, Monday, May 21, 1-6:30, Wilton Library. Walk-ins will be accommodated, but appointments may be made by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by visiting redcrossblood.org. Positive ID required.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Monday, May 21, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The Weir Farm Artist in Residence this month is Sally Bigelow Rydalch. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Senior Center Book Discussion, Tuesday, May 22, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. This month’s book is Reckless Endangerment by Gretchen Morgenson and Joshua Rosner. Details and registration: 203-834-6240.

Library Resources for Seniors, Tuesday, May 22, 3 p.m., Wilton Library. All seniors are welcome to join Stay at Home in Wilton for a tour of the senior resources available at Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road. Free, reservations required: 203-762-2600.

Breast Cancer Talk, Tuesday, May 22, 7-8:30, Wilton Library. Get Well, Stay Well: An Update on Breast Cancer Screening and Treatment will feature speakers George Zahrah, MD, and Linda T. Vahdat, MD, of Norwalk Hospital. They will discuss screening guidelines and targeted therapies for advanced breast cancer. Q&A. Free, registration: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

League of Women Voters Annual Meeting and Luncheon, Wednesday, May 23, 11:15, Marly’s, Wilton Center. Guest speakers Peggy Reeves and Thomas Miano of the secretary of the state’s office will discuss Connecticut Elections: How Safe and Secure? Lunch, tax, gratuity: $25. Reservations: wiltonlwv.org. Information: Tina Gardner at 203-762-9678.

May Plant Walk, Thursday, May 24, 11 a.m., Schenck’s Island, Wilton Center. Parking is across from the Stop & Shop parking lot. Stay at Home in Wilton has invited Donna Merrill, a local conservationist, to give a guided tour of the plant life in the park. Walkers of all levels welcomed. Optional lunch will follow at Orem’s. Free, information: 203-762-2600.

Memorial Day Parade, Monday, May 28, 10:30, Wilton Center. Services at Hillside Cemetery. In the event of rain, the parade will be canceled and services will be at 10:30 at Wilton Congregational Church.

Author Talk, Wednesday, May 30, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Wilton resident Margaret Reed and Joan Lownds will discuss their book, The Dogs of Camelot: Stories of the Kennedy Canines. Q&A follows. Free, registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Ambler Farm Reads, Wednesday, June 1, 2:15-3, Ambler Farm, Hurlbutt Street. Children ages 4 to 6 may visit the farm for stories about chickens and a nature walk. Children may check out books with their library card. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

ABC Garden Party, Sunday, June 3, 4 p.m., Wilton. Tamara and Steve Kalin will host a garden party to benefit A Better Chance of Wilton. There will be music by Chris Brubeck, a live auction, food and wine. Tickets and information: ABCWilton.org.